Ultra Hits Market Cap of $71.67 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Ultra has a total market cap of $71.67 million and $1.01 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001090 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,630.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.22 or 0.00564720 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00186097 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00047784 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00061053 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000867 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003916 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.24222232 USD and is down -4.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $781,906.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

