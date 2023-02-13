UBS Group Raises Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $48.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Uber Technologies to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.42.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $34.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $38.65. The firm has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.69.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.50%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,301.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

Further Reading

