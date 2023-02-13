U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Position Decreased by Lakeside Advisors INC.

Lakeside Advisors INC. lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 4.0% of Lakeside Advisors INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.88. 447,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,436,507. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $59.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,130.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on USB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.39.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.