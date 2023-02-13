Twin Tree Management LP Makes New $14.79 Million Investment in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 572,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,794,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,135 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $30.48. 2,315,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,537,262. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.13. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $20.87 and a 1-year high of $38.34.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

