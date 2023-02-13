Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKAW) Short Interest Update

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKAW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 88.5% from the January 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Troika Media Group Stock Down 7.7 %

NASDAQ:TRKAW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.06. 20,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,009. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07. Troika Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29.

