trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Short Interest Down 33.5% in January

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 498,400 shares, a drop of 33.5% from the January 15th total of 749,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 466,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

trivago Stock Performance

TRVG traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 139,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,345. trivago has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRVG. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in trivago by 11,846.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in trivago by 89.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in trivago by 160.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 17,099 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of trivago during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About trivago

TRVG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $1.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on trivago from $1.30 to $1.75 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on trivago from $2.10 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.05.

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, Rest of World, and Corporate & Eliminations. The Americas segment consists of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

