TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TreeHouse Foods Price Performance

THS stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.78. 1,107,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,464. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.87 and its 200 day moving average is $47.02. TreeHouse Foods has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $51.55. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 47.7% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,787,000 after buying an additional 848,909 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,739.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 491,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 521,847 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 21.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,100,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,767,000 after buying an additional 371,394 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 292,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,402,000 after acquiring an additional 152,598 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,699,000 after buying an additional 63,922 shares during the last quarter.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.