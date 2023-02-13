Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Tracsis (LON:TRCS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,350 ($16.23) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Tracsis in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Tracsis Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of TRCS traded down GBX 36.70 ($0.44) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 933.30 ($11.22). 6,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,088. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 961.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 948.31. Tracsis has a 52 week low of GBX 800.08 ($9.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,075 ($12.92). The company has a market cap of £278.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18,600.00.

Tracsis Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from Tracsis’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 0.12%. Tracsis’s payout ratio is currently 18.00%.

In related news, insider Liz Richards acquired 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 870 ($10.46) per share, with a total value of £24,995.10 ($30,045.80). In other Tracsis news, insider Liz Richards purchased 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 870 ($10.46) per share, with a total value of £24,995.10 ($30,045.80). Also, insider Christopher Matthew Barnes sold 8,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 953 ($11.46), for a total transaction of £85,007.60 ($102,184.88).

About Tracsis

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware products, and consultancy services for the rail industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety and risk management, data loggers and sensors, switch machines, track circuits, wiring and signalling systems, remote condition monitoring hardware and data acquisition, and asset visualisation and digital railway.

