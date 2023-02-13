TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Short Interest Down 24.6% in January

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 212,700 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the January 15th total of 282,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:TCON traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.65. The stock had a trading volume of 64,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,003. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.68.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). On average, equities analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCON. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Theuer bought 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $29,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 333,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,722.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 167,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $209,375.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,187,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Theuer acquired 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $29,670.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,118 shares in the company, valued at $429,722.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 211,200 shares of company stock worth $269,660 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,590,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

