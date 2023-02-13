Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.63 Per Share

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Independence Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 37.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Stock Performance

NDP traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.75. 11,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,558. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.95 and its 200 day moving average is $31.17. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a 12 month low of $24.79 and a 12 month high of $35.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Energy Independence Fund

About Tortoise Energy Independence Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 92.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

