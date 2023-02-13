Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Short Interest Down 53.0% in January

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,000 shares, a decrease of 53.0% from the January 15th total of 278,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Top Ships Stock Up 26.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TOPS traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.65. 94,046,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,983,118. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Top Ships has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $32.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $3.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Top Ships during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Top Ships by 103.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49,974 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Top Ships in the second quarter valued at about $68,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Top Ships

Separately, StockNews.com cut Top Ships from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Top Ships, Inc is an international owner and operator of tanker vessels. It focuses on the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. The company was founded by Evangelos J. Pistiolis on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

