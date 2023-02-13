Toncoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $7.78 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $2.28 or 0.00010486 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion and $27.77 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031686 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00044647 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00019917 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000178 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.48 or 0.00218413 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00022272 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.2296186 USD and is up 2.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $28,205,293.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

