Tokocrypto Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.64 Million (TKO)

Tokocrypto (TKO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. In the last seven days, Tokocrypto has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Tokocrypto coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001422 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokocrypto has a market cap of $153.37 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tokocrypto Profile

Tokocrypto launched on April 15th, 2018. Tokocrypto’s total supply is 497,801,124 coins. Tokocrypto’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tokocrypto is www.tokocrypto.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokocrypto was launched in September 2018 and became the first entity registered under Indonesia's Commodities Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (BAPPEBTI) by November of that year. Tokocrypto’s latest project, TKO, is the first Indonesian cryptocurrency to offer a unique hybrid token model.The token serves several purposes on the Tokocrypto blockchain platform and allows users to participate in crypto exchanges, deposit and savings programs, cross-platform DeFi applications, and NFT marketplaces. Toko Token was officially launched in April 2021 and has since attracted the attention of both private and enterprise users. The Tokocrypto platform was created in tandem with Binance, which serves as a significant backing for the project and its future development.”

