TMX Group (TSE:X) Hits New 52-Week High at $138.61

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$138.61 and last traded at C$138.00, with a volume of 116814 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on X shares. TD Securities lowered TMX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on TMX Group from C$173.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on TMX Group from C$164.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get TMX Group alerts:

TMX Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of C$7.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$135.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$133.14.

TMX Group Increases Dividend

TMX Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.61%.

(Get Rating)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.