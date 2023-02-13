Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Short Interest Update

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,200 shares, a drop of 47.9% from the January 15th total of 253,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 805,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Titan Medical by 70.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the last quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Titan Medical by 394.6% in the third quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 224,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 178,939 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC grew its position in Titan Medical by 17.9% in the third quarter. Essex LLC now owns 2,364,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 359,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Titan Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,080,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,778. Titan Medical has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $1.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.58.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical ( NASDAQ:TMDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.

Titan Medical, Inc engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation.

