TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 203,087 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 622,713 shares.The stock last traded at $11.05 and had previously closed at $10.74.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on shares of TIM from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.79. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1794 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This is an increase from TIM’s previous — dividend of $0.08. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TIM by 315.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in TIM by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in TIM by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in TIM by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in TIM by 620.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. 3.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

