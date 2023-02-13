THORChain (RUNE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $47.15 Million

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 13th. One THORChain token can now be purchased for about $1.63 or 0.00007545 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, THORChain has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. THORChain has a market cap of $533.25 million and $47.15 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get THORChain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.55 or 0.00422725 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,064.48 or 0.28003407 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000159 BTC.

THORChain Token Profile

THORChain’s genesis date was May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 498,910,727 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,362,945 tokens. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain.

Buying and Selling THORChain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORCHain is a decentralized liquidity protocol that allows users to easily exchange cryptocurrency assets across a range of networks without losing full custody of their assets in the process.With THORChain, users can simply swap one asset for another in a permissionless setting, without needing to rely on order books to source liquidity. Instead, market prices are maintained through the ratio of assets in a pool (see automated market maker).The native utility token of the THORChain platform is RUNE. This is used as the base currency in the THORChain ecosystem and is also used for platform governance and security as part of THORChain's Sybil resistance mechanisms — since THORChain nodes must commit a minimum of 1 million RUNE to participate in its rotating consensus process.THORChain was funded through an initial DEX offering (IDO) which launched through the Binance DEX in July 2019. Its mainnet was originally launched in January 2021.Mainnet – https://viewblock.io/thorchainERC-20 – https://etherscan.io/token/0x3155ba85d5f96b2d030a4966af206230e46849cbBEP2 – https://explorer.binance.org/asset/RUNE-“

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

