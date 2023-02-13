The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Receives “Buy” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WEIR. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,980 ($23.80) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($22.84) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Weir Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,036.67 ($24.48).

Get The Weir Group alerts:

The Weir Group Price Performance

Shares of LON WEIR traded up GBX 42.50 ($0.51) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,842.50 ($22.15). 160,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,068. The company has a market cap of £4.78 billion and a PE ratio of 2,791.67. The Weir Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,312 ($15.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,936.50 ($23.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,743.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,635.80.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.