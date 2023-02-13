The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Oder Investment Management LLC

Oder Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 2.9% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 35,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 760,404 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,782,000 after purchasing an additional 15,469 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $125,514,000 after purchasing an additional 115,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 48.3% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 166,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 54,396 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

DIS stock opened at $108.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $156.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.06. The firm has a market cap of $197.66 billion, a PE ratio of 59.37, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,313. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

