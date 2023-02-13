The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Position Raised by Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.

Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,881 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for 5.5% of Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $68,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 69.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

TJX traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.63. The stock had a trading volume of 711,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,390,881. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $83.13.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Articles

