The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF) Short Interest Up 29.9% in January

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,343,200 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the January 15th total of 1,033,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13,432.0 days.
Siam Cement Public Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SCVPF remained flat at $9.81 during mid-day trading on Friday. Siam Cement Public has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $12.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79.
About Siam Cement Public
