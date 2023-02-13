The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the January 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sherwin-Williams

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $233.08. 1,569,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,634. The stock has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $241.82 and its 200 day moving average is $233.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $285.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.53.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

