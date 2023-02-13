The Restaurant Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Short Interest Update

The Restaurant Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSTGF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 63.7% from the January 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RSTGF shares. HSBC lowered shares of The Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Restaurant Group from GBX 47 ($0.56) to GBX 42 ($0.50) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.
The Restaurant Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS RSTGF remained flat at $0.31 during trading on Friday. The Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.50.
The Restaurant Group Company Profile
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
