The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 6.5% of Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 22.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,844 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 108.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,339,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,628,000 after buying an additional 1,737,742 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,536,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,327,000 after purchasing an additional 637,095 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,825,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,680,000 after acquiring an additional 433,604 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,261,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,291,000 after acquiring an additional 344,629 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE PG traded up $1.89 on Monday, reaching $140.15. 1,099,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,067,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.68. The company has a market cap of $330.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.04%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Stories

