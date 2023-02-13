The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Compass Point cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.41.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $160.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,713. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $209.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

