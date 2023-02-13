The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 161.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.0% during the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 292,951 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $80,973,000 after buying an additional 13,831 shares during the period. King Wealth increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 14,091 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,888,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% during the third quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,621 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,588,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Home Depot Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.54.

Home Depot stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $318.18. The stock had a trading volume of 190,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,073,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $357.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $321.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.48.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

