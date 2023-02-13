The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Belden (NYSE:BDC) Price Target to $87.00

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BDC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Belden in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Belden in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Belden presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.80.

Shares of Belden stock opened at $88.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Belden has a 52 week low of $47.89 and a 52 week high of $92.24.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.09. Belden had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $659.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Belden will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.48%.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $79,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,710.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Belden by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,301,000 after buying an additional 69,979 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Belden by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Belden by 829.6% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 11,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Belden during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Belden during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,105,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

