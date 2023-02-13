The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 84,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $1,893,060.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 494,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,338. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total value of $1,301,138.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,598,104.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 84,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $1,893,060.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 494,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,456,923 shares of company stock valued at $102,622,163 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $371.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $356.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.03. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.60.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

