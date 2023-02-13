The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) fell 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.78 and last traded at $11.83. 1,258,865 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,968,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GEO. Wedbush raised shares of The GEO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

The GEO Group Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.40.

Insider Transactions at The GEO Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The GEO Group

In related news, SVP James H. Black sold 3,000 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $32,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,039.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 85.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc engages in the design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision, Reentry, and International Services. The U.S.

