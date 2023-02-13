The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.45

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund alerts:

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of SRV stock opened at $36.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.92 and a 200-day moving average of $34.48. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,118 shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total transaction of $40,426.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,735,491.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth about $45,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter.

About The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund

(Get Rating)

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.