The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.96. The stock had a trading volume of 214,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,266,618. The company has a market capitalization of $147.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $93.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $81.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.27.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,096,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,731,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,826,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 705,348 shares of company stock worth $56,215,273 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

