The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) PT Raised to GBX 3,992 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,807 ($45.76) to GBX 3,992 ($47.99) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Berkeley Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

The Berkeley Group Stock Down 0.4 %

The Berkeley Group stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.07.

About The Berkeley Group

Berkeley Group Holdings Plc engages in the development of residential and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George, St. Edward, St. Joseph, and St. William. The company was founded by Anthony William Pidgley and Jim Farrer in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.