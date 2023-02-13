Tezos 1-Day Volume Reaches $22.69 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00004884 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Tezos has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. Tezos has a market capitalization of $989.75 million and $22.69 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00011928 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00008211 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005328 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002013 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 948,361,994 coins and its circulating supply is 926,949,117 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

