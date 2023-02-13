Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Lifted by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for 1.8% of Laffer Tengler Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 78,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,455,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,253,000 after acquiring an additional 14,573 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $176.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.16. The company has a market cap of $159.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $191.34.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.