Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 202.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,041 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 203.1% in the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 7,058 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $1,267,000. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 202.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 170.8% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,951 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,169 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $11,310,755.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,310,755.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,122,832 shares of company stock worth $1,635,779,237. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $193.98. 73,630,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,362,016. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.19. The company has a market cap of $613.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.34, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tesla from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.91.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

