Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Short Interest Update

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 302,100 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the January 15th total of 447,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TX. Bank of America raised shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ternium in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Grupo Santander cut shares of Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ternium

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TX. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ternium by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,552,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,647 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the third quarter worth $16,117,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter worth $11,976,000. Helikon Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the third quarter worth $9,008,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 279.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 362,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,934,000 after buying an additional 267,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Stock Performance

Ternium Company Profile

Shares of TX traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.95. The stock had a trading volume of 143,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.89. Ternium has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.55.

Ternium SA operates as a flat steel producer. The firm offers a broad range of steel products for customers active in the automotive, home appliances, HVAC, construction, capital goods, container, food and energy industries through its manufacturing facilities, service center and distribution networks, and advanced customer integration systems.

