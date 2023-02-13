Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $34.27, but opened at $36.71. Teradata shares last traded at $37.35, with a volume of 481,345 shares changing hands.

The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.63 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDC. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Teradata in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Teradata to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $565,150.40. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 145,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,276.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 5,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $199,786.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $565,150.40. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 145,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,276.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,699 shares of company stock valued at $973,316 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 46.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 21.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Teradata by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.59, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ (Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.

