Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.58. Teradata also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.90-2.06 EPS.

Teradata stock opened at $34.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Teradata has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $51.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.88 and its 200 day moving average is $33.10.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Teradata had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 34.61%. The company had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Teradata will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.50.

In other Teradata news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 6,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $208,379.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,967.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 6,118 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $208,379.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,967.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $565,150.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 145,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,276.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,699 shares of company stock worth $973,316 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teradata by 48.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Teradata by 5,917.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Teradata by 24.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ (Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.

