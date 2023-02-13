Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.58. Teradata also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.90-2.06 EPS.
Teradata Stock Performance
Teradata stock opened at $34.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Teradata has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $51.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.88 and its 200 day moving average is $33.10.
Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Teradata had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 34.61%. The company had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Teradata will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata
In other Teradata news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 6,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $208,379.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,967.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 6,118 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $208,379.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,967.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $565,150.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 145,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,276.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,699 shares of company stock worth $973,316 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teradata by 48.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Teradata by 5,917.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Teradata by 24.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.
Teradata Company Profile
Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ (Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.
