Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.63 million. Teradata had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 34.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Teradata updated its Q1 guidance to $0.60-0.64 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.90-2.06 EPS.

NYSE:TDC opened at $34.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.93, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96. Teradata has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $51.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

TDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Teradata to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

In related news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 5,741 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $199,786.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $565,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 145,926 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,897,276.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,699 shares of company stock worth $973,316 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ (Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.

