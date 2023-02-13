TELUS (NYSE:TU) Price Target Cut to C$33.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) had its price target lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TU. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. CIBC raised shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.
Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $20.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. TELUS has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $27.50.
TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).
