Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Short Interest Update

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the January 15th total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEF. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.41) to €4.20 ($4.52) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Telefónica from €2.70 ($2.90) to €2.50 ($2.69) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Telefónica from €3.90 ($4.19) to €4.10 ($4.41) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefónica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefónica

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 32.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,943,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,076 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,984,000 after buying an additional 1,594,259 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Telefónica by 1,698.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,556,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,469,000 after buying an additional 1,469,632 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 146.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,114,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after buying an additional 1,256,172 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 2,213.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,120,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica Trading Up 1.6 %

Telefónica Increases Dividend

Shares of TEF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.81. 799,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.75. Telefónica has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 381.38 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.1553 dividend. This is a positive change from Telefónica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,302.30%.

Telefónica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.