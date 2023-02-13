Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$70.00 at National Bankshares

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TECK.B. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.63.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TSE TECK.B traded up C$0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting C$55.45. The stock had a trading volume of 347,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$53.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$47.18. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$32.68 and a 12 month high of C$58.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.41 billion and a PE ratio of 6.61.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.