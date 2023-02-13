TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 57.0% from the January 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TC Bancshares stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,009 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.84% of TC Bancshares worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of TCBC stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.03. 1,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,342. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.71. TC Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $17.27.

TC Bancshares Announces Dividend

TC Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. TC Bancshares had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th.

About TC Bancshares

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

