Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$2.40 to C$2.50. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Taseko Mines traded as high as C$2.23 and last traded at C$2.21, with a volume of 173606 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, February 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$3.30 price target on Taseko Mines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.90 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.76.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 49,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.37, for a total transaction of C$117,789.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,537,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,012,803.76.

Taseko Mines Price Performance

About Taseko Mines

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$632.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85.

(Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.