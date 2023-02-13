Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,383 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Target were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Target by 21.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $172.65. The company had a trading volume of 728,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,816. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $79.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.84.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TGT shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.34.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

