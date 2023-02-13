Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TANH opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.36. Tantech has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $76.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tantech by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 134,694 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Tantech by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 40,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tantech during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000.

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for the domestic market that are sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.

