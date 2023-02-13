T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 157.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,687,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $207,669,000 after buying an additional 1,032,336 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4,718.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 646,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,411,000 after acquiring an additional 632,761 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after purchasing an additional 625,340 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4,684.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 631,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,332,000 after purchasing an additional 618,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,811,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,455,535,000 after buying an additional 470,928 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.5 %

TROW stock opened at $117.62 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $157.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.27 and its 200-day moving average is $116.39. The company has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.