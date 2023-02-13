Syscoin Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000952 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $156.03 million and approximately $16.09 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded up 22.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,749.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.54 or 0.00563433 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00187548 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00050718 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 753,571,731 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

