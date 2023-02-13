Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $2.03 on Thursday. Sypris Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $3.56. The company has a market cap of $44.92 million, a PE ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2.01.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYPR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,939,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

