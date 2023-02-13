Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $2.03 on Thursday. Sypris Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $3.56. The company has a market cap of $44.92 million, a PE ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2.01.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sypris Solutions Company Profile
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sypris Solutions (SYPR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.