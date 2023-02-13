Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 304,000 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the January 15th total of 230,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,013.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIOVF traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $23.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.76. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.48.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals. It operates through the Haematology, Immunology, and Specialty Care segments. The Haemotology segment focuses on haemophilia medicines Elocta and Alprolix. The immunology segment offers treatment for serious, disabling, and life-threatening diseases.

